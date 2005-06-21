|
31/03/18
WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro Ensiferum, Skindred ed altri
30/03/2018
L'organizzazione del Wacken Open Air ha annunciato questa settimana altri nomi che faranno parte dell'edizione 2018, tra cui Ensiferum e Skindred.
Ecco il bill aggiornato:
2Cellos
Act Of Defiance
Adler's Appetite
Alestorm
Alfahanne
Alien Weaponry
Amaranthe
Amorphis
Arch Enemy
Attic
Backyard Babies
Bannkreis
Behemoth
Belphegor
Betontod
Black Inhale
Blessed Hellride
Bloodsucking Zombies From Outer Space
Blues Pills
Bombers Bergen
Bonfire
Cannibal Corpse
Children of Bodom
Chuan-Tzu
Clawfinger - special anniversary show
Clowns
Converge
Der Wahnsinn
Deserted Fear
Destruction
Dezperadoz
Diablo Blvd
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
Die Happy
Dimmu Borgir
Dirkschneider
Dirt-A-Gogo
Dokken
Dool
Doro
Dust Bolt
Dying Fetus
Ensiferum
Enslaved
Epica
Erik Cohen
Eskimo Callboy
Evil Invaders
Feuer Schwanz
Firewind
Fish
Fischer-z
Fozzy
Fro-Tee Slips
Gaahls Wyrd
Ghost
Gojira
Gruesome
Hatebreed
Hate Squad
Helloween (Pumpkins United)
Helmet
Herrschaft
In Extremo
In Flames
Jasad
Jesper Binzer
John Diva
Judas Priest
Kellermensch
Knorkator
Korpiklaani
Leaves' Eyes
Lee Aaron
Long Distance Calling
Lovebites
Madball
Manilla Road
Mantar
Monstagon
Mr. Big
Nails
Nazareth
Night Demon
Nightwish
Nocturnal Rites
Ondt Blod
Onkel Tom
Oomph!
Otto & Die Friesenjungs
Persefone
Pikes Edge
Plainride
Rezet
Riot V
Rogers
Running Wild
Samael
Sarke
Schandmaul
Sepultura
Skindred
Skyline
Soen
Solstafir
Sons Of Apollo
Spoil Engine
Steel Panther
Stiff Little Fingers
The Bloodstrings
The Charm The Fury
The Fright
Toxic Holocaust
Traitor
Tremonti
Trollfest
Unzucht
Vallenfyre
Vince Neil
Vogelfrey
W.A.R.
Walking Dead on Broadway
Watain
Wirtz
Zeal & Ardor
