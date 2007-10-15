PRIMAL FEAR: annunciato il tour, una data in Italia ad ottobre

|
La formazione power metal tedesca Primal Fear ha annunciato le date del tour Apocalypse over Europe, che li vedrà impegnati in autunno per promuovere il nuovo disco Apocalypse, in uscita il 10 agosto sotto Frontiers Music.
I Riot V saranno di spalla alla band di Ralf Scheepers, ecco i concerti annunciati finora, altre date ed un altro special guest saranno svelati in seguito:
September
28 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
29 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
October
2 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
3 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
4 - Grenoble, France - L'Llyade
5 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1
6 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
7 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
10 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain
11 - London, England - The Dome
12 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
14 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
17 - Rostock, Germany - Alte Zuckerfabrik
18 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
19 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe
20 - Cham, Germany - La Cham
23 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
24 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z 7
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
27 - Geiselwind, Germany - Live Music Hall