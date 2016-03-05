STORTREGN: rinnovano con la Non Serviam Records, album a maggio

|
Gli Stortregn, band black/death metal di Ginevra, annunciano di aver rinnovato il contratto con la Non Serviam Records in vista della pubblicazione del nuovo e quarto album della carriera, Emptiness Fills the Void, in uscita il 25 maggio.
L'etichetta dichiara:
"Two years ago Non Serviam Records made a pact with Swiss blackened death force STORTREGN to release their third full length «Singularity». The pact is being renewed as we proudly announce to release their anticipated fourth album « Emptiness Fills the Void » on May 25. The album marks a new zenith point in their discography, as it's the most personal, inventive and extreme music written by the band to date. Revered artist Dan Seagrave executed the artwork, and the album was recorded at the prestigious Conatus Studios with Vladimir Cochet. Their supporting tour with Immolation & Full of Hell will take place in this month".
Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist:
1. Through the Dark Gates
2. Circular Infinity
3. The Forge
4. Nonexistence
5. The Chasm of Eternity
6. Lawless
7. The Eclipsist
8. Shattered Universe
9. Children of the Obsidian Ligh