ANGEROT: online il video di 'The Splendid Iniquity'

I deathster statunitensi Angerot hanno recentemente diffuso via Youtube il video ufficiale di The Splendid Iniquity, traccia che dà il titolo al loro album d'esordio. Ecco di seguito le parole della band in merito al contenuto della canzone:
"Lyrically this song drew concept from a lifelong friend of mine. He planted the seed with three brief words, then it was as if this song lyrically wrote itself, to be honest. We had a great time filming this and working with close friends who shared our vision. This is basically part one of two".
The Splendid Iniquity uscirà il 13 aprile per l'etichetta Black Market Metal Label.