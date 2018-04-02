      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell'album
Clicca per ingrandire
La locandina del tour
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/04/18
JUNGLE ROT
What Horrors Await (Reissue)

06/04/18
NEBULAE
Carbon

06/04/18
PADDY AND THE RATS
Riot City Outlaws

06/04/18
THE GROTESQUERY
The Lupine Anathema

06/04/18
SACHA KORN
Prisoners in my Eyes

06/04/18
UNDERØATH
Erase Me

06/04/18
SHADYGROVE
In the Heart of Scarlet Wood

06/04/18
COLDBONES
Where it All Began

06/04/18
CALIBAN
Elements

06/04/18
MARK DEUTROM
The Value of Decay

CONCERTI

03/04/18
TRIVIUM + POWER TRIP + VENOM PRISON
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D AGOGNA (NO)

03/04/18
ARKHON INFAUSTUS + DEMONOMANCY
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

03/04/18
ANGRA + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

04/04/18
INSOMNIUM + TRIBULATION
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

04/04/18
ARKHON INFAUSTUS + DEMONOMANCY
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE (CH)

04/04/18
MYLES KENNEDY
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

04/04/18
ANGRA + GUESTS
ORION - ROMA

05/04/18
ARKHON INFAUSTUS + DEMONOMANCY
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

05/04/18
ANGRA + GUESTS
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

06/04/18
BRAIN DISTILLERS CORPORATION
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
TAPHOS: a giugno il debutto, annunciato il tour europeo
03/04/2018 - 10:57 (22 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/04/2018 - 10:57
TAPHOS: a giugno il debutto, annunciato il tour europeo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/04/2018 - 11:47
IRON FIRE: a maggio un doppio CD per il ventennale
03/04/2018 - 11:42
BARBARIAN PROPHECIES: online il lyric video di 'Beyond the Threshold'
03/04/2018 - 11:33
OPEN FOR FUN: questo venerdì in provincia di Varese
03/04/2018 - 11:24
PERPETUAL FIRE: il 7 aprile a Busto Arsizio
03/04/2018 - 11:18
INISANS: ascolta in streaming l'album di debutto 'Transition'
03/04/2018 - 11:13
TRAUTONIST: tutto 'Ember' ascoltabile in streaming
02/04/2018 - 20:57
DESTRUCTOR: morto il chitarrista Pat Rabid
02/04/2018 - 16:43
TRI STATE CORNER: guarda il video di ''Downfall''
02/04/2018 - 16:32
UHRILAJA: ascolta la premiere di un nuovo brano
02/04/2018 - 16:12
POWERWOLF: svelata la cover del nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     