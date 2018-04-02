TAPHOS: a giugno il debutto, annunciato il tour europeo

|
Blood Harvest Records ed Helter Skelter Productions annunciano la pubblicazione dell'album di debutto dei danesi Taphos: il disco, dal titolo Come Ethereal Somberness, uscirà infatti l'8 giugno nei formati CD e vinile 12".
Ecco di lato la copertina del disco e di seguito la tracklist, composta da nove canzoni:
1. Letum
2. Impending Peril
3. Thrive In Upheaval
4. Ocular Blackness
5. A Manifest Of Trepidation
6. Dysfori
7. Insidious Gyres
8. Livores
9. Obitum
Oltre ad aver svelato gli audio dei due singoli estratti Thrive in Upheaval ed Impending Peril (riportati in calce), i Taphos comunicano le date del loro tour europeo di supporto a Come Ethereal Somberness, che prevede anche un appuntamento in Italia il 15 maggio presso il Circolo Svolta di Milano. Per l'occasione, il gruppo supporterà gli headliner Degial. A sinistra è possibile visualizzare la locandina della tournée, mentre di seguito sono riportati i concerti confermati:
Wednesday 2nd May: Oslo, Norway - Revolver *just Degial
Thursday 3rd May: Gothenburg, Sweden - The Abyss *just Degial
Friday 4th May: Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
Saturday 5th May: Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete
Sunday 6th May: Arnhem, The Netherlands - Willemeen
Monday 7th May: London, UK - Boston Music Room w/ Aura Noir (n)
Tuesday 8th May: Paris, France – Le Klub
Wednesday 9th May: Toulouse, France - Les Pavillions Sauvages
Thursday 10th May: Bilbao, Spain – Pub Mendigo
Friday 11th May: Porto, Portugal - Metal Point
Saturday 12th May: Madrid, Spain – Studios Rock & Pop
Sunday 13th May: Barcelona, Spain – Sala Monesterio
Monday 14th May: Nice, France – Atherax Music
Tuesday 15th May: Milan, Italy – Circolo Svolta
Wednesday 16th: Abtenau, Austria - Temple Neudegg Alm
Thursday 17th May: Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik
Friday 18th May: Wroclaw, Poland - Ciemna Stromna Miasta
Saturday 19th May: Berlin, Germany - Urban Spree