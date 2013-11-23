FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: disponibile il nuovo singolo ed i dettagli del prossimo disco

|
Gli statunitensi Five Finger Death Punch hanno diffuso il loro nuovo singolo intitolato Fake, traccia che farà parte di And Justice For None, il nuovo disco della band che sarà pubblicato il 18 maggio.
Ecco la tracklist delle versioni standard e deluxe, mentre di lato potete vedere le copertine:
And Justice For None (standard album) track listing:
01. Fake
02. Top Of The World
03. Sham Pain
04. Blue On Black
05. Fire In The Hole
06. I Refuse
07. It Doesn't Matter
08. When The Seasons Change
09. Stuck In My Ways
10. Rock Bottom
11. Gone Away
12. Bloody
13. Will The Sun Ever Rise
And Justice For None (deluxe album) track listing:
01. Trouble (Bonus Track)
02. Fake
03. Top Of The World
04. Sham Pain
05. Blue On Black
06. Fire In The Hole
07. I Refuse
08. It Doesn't Matter
09. When The Seasons Change
10. Stuck In My Ways
11. Rock Bottom
12. Gone Away
13. Bloody
14. Will The Sun Ever Rise
15. Bad Seed (Bonus Track)
16. Save Your Breath (Bonus Track)