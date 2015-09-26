THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: annunciato il nuovo disco ed il tour

|
Il prossimo 29 giugnola Nuclear Blast Records pubblicherà Sometimes The World Ain't Enough, il nuovo disco dei The Night Flight Orchestra prodotto dalla stessa band.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere le copertina della versione standard e limitata:
This Time
Turn To Miami
Paralyzed
Sometimes The World Ain't Enough
Moments Of Thunder
Speedwagon
Lovers In The Rain
Can't Be That Bad
Pretty Thing Closing In
Barcelona
Winged And Serpentine
The Last Of The Independent Romantics
Marjorie (Limited edition digipack CD & vinyl bonus track)
Pacific Priestess (Japanese bonus track)
La band svedese partirà a novembre per il tour di supporto al disco assieme ai Black Mirrors, che toccherà l'Italia per una data:
01.11. SE Malmö KB*
02.11. DE Weissenhäuser Strand METAL HAMMER PARADISE*
03.11. SE Skövde Skövde in Rock*
08.11. SE Stockholm Kägelbanan*
10.11. SE Göteborg Sticky Fingers*
11.11. NO Oslo John Dee*
16.11. FI Helsinki On The Rocks*
23.11. DE Cologne Luxor
24.11. DE Osnabrück Rosenhof
25.11. NL Zoetermeer Boerderij
26.11. NL Arnhem Willemeen
27.11. BE Vosselaar Biebob
28.11. FR Nantes Le Ferrailleur
30.11. UK London Underworld
01.12. FR Paris Petit Bain
02.12. FR Toulouse Le Rex
03.12. ES Madrid Caracol
04.12. ES Barcelona Bóveda
05.12. FR Lýon Warmaudio
06.12. IT Milano Legend Club
08.12. CH Zurich Dynamo
09.12. DE Mannheim MS Connection
10.12. AT Salzburg Rockhouse
11.12. HU Budapest A38
12.12. AT Vienna Szene
13.12. AT Graz Dom im Berg
14.12. DE Munich Backstage
15.12. CZ Prague Nova Chmelnice
16.12. DE Nürnberg Hirsch
17.12. DE Saarbrücken Garage
18.12. DE Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal
19.12. DE Berlin Bi Nuu
20.12. DE Jena F-Haus
21.12. DE Dresden Eventwerk Studio
22.12. DE Bochum Matrix
*Senza i Black Mirrors