The Horrors Untold - Album Cover
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/04/18
THREE DAYS GRACE
Outsider

10/04/18
EVIL HUNTER
Evil Hunter

10/04/18
NORTHERN
Desolate Ways To Ultima Thule

12/04/18
SKELETAL REMAINS
Devouring Mortality

13/04/18
CARPATHIAN FOREST
Likeim

13/04/18
KARMA VIOLENS
Serpent God

13/04/18
CREMATORY
Oblivion

13/04/18
ROTTEN SOUND
Suffer to Abuse

13/04/18
GRAVESHADOW
Ambition`s Price

13/04/18
WRONG (USA)
Feel Great

CONCERTI

09/04/18
DOWNFALL OF GAIA + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

12/04/18
MACHINE HEAD
ORION - ROMA

12/04/18
DEEZ NUTS
LOCANDA ATLANTIDE - ROMA

13/04/18
MACHINE HEAD
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL`ADDA (MI)

13/04/18
DANIEL CAVANAGH
WISHLIST CLUB - ROMA

13/04/18
DEEZ NUTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

13/04/18
NOVELISTS + LANDMVRKS
ARGO 16 - VENEZIA

13/04/18
STILLNESS BLADE + ALLDEAD
TWENTYFOUR - LECCE

13/04/18
LADY REAPER
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

14/04/18
NOVELISTS + LANDMVRKS
PUNTE PARTI - PISA
UTBURD: ascolta la premiere di ''Waiting For Death Is Worse''
09/04/2018 - 12:22 (13 letture)

09/04/2018 - 12:22
UTBURD: ascolta la premiere di ''Waiting For Death Is Worse''
09/04/2018 - 12:14
ILLUNIS: in streaming il loro nuovo album
09/04/2018 - 12:10
SPITEFUEL: online il video di 'Brick by Brick'
09/04/2018 - 11:42
LOGGIA NERA BLACK METAL FEST: il 30 aprile al Revolver, ecco il bill
09/04/2018 - 11:41
WALLACHIA: ascolta ''So We Walk Alone''
08/04/2018 - 12:18
SILVERA: disponibile il video del primo singolo
08/04/2018 - 12:13
SEPTIC TANK: ascolta un altro brano
08/04/2018 - 12:03
MESARTHIM: in streaming tutto ''The Density Parameter''
08/04/2018 - 12:06
MIST: a giugno il disco di debutto, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
08/04/2018 - 11:54
BLACK SALVATION: tutto il nuovo disco in streaming
08/04/2018 - 11:46
DEATH OVER VENICE: annunciati i Void of Vomit
 
