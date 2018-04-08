UTBURD: ascolta la premiere di ''Waiting For Death Is Worse''

|
La one-man band russa di black metal Utburd ha reso disponibile in streaming il singolo Waiting For Death is Worse, tratto dal loro nuovo album The Horrors Untold, la cui uscita è prevista per il 15 aprile tramite la Satanath Records.
Tracklist:
01. Rise Of Dagon
02. The Mystery Of Joseph Karven
03. Death From Mount Tempest 04:34
04. Black Metal, Atmospheric Black Metal, Dark Metal, ambient, - Pikman's Triumph
05. The Horror Untold
06. He, Who Paint In Red
07. Black Metal, Atmospheric Black Metal, Dark Metal, ambient, - Waiting For Death Is Worse
08. He, Who Paint In Red (Instrumental Demo 2016) [bonus track]