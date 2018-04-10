SINK THE SHIP: online il video di ''Everything''

|
I Sink The Ship hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della SharpTone Records, il video di Everything. Il brano, che vede la partecipazione di Levi Benton (Miss May I), è presente sul prossimo album della band, Persevere, la cui uscita è prevista per il 27 aprile.
Tracklist:
01. Second Chances
02. Out Of Here
03. Domestic Dispute (feat. Bert Poncet)
04. Everything (feat. Levi Benton)
05. Nail Biter
06. Put Up Or Shut Up
07. Persevere
08. Trust Your Gut
09. Strike First
10. Exposing The Hype
11. Deadweight
12. Take This To Heart
13. The Chase
14. Domestic Dispute (Acoustic Version)