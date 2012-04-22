      Privacy Policy
 
SEVENTH WONDER: i dettagli del nuovo ''Tiara'' e un brano
11/04/2018 - 13:43 (114 letture)

progster78
Mercoledì 11 Aprile 2018, 16.32.18
2
Finalmente era ora,spero che sia bello quanto the great escape
d.r.i.
Mercoledì 11 Aprile 2018, 16.21.03
1
Eeeeh la voce...mamma mia
22/04/2012
Live Report
SEVENTH WONDER + FROM THE DEPTH + RAISING FEAR + AVELION
Onirica, Parma, 13/0/42012
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/04/2018 - 13:43
SEVENTH WONDER: i dettagli del nuovo ''Tiara'' e un brano
30/10/2017 - 12:21
SEVENTH WONDER: svelato il titolo del quinto album
24/10/2016 - 19:41
SEVENTH WONDER: disponibile il lyric video del brano 'The Promise'
15/09/2016 - 19:13
SEVENTH WONDER: ascolta un'altra anticipazione del nuovo live
29/08/2016 - 19:59
SEVENTH WONDER: online un'altra anticipazione del nuovo live
11/08/2016 - 18:50
SEVENTH WONDER: online un brano dal nuovo live
29/07/2016 - 11:30
SEVENTH WONDER: disponibile il trailer del nuovo live
18/07/2016 - 21:17
SEVENTH WONDER: a settembre il primo live in CD e DVD
04/05/2016 - 11:49
SEVENTH WONDER: firmano per la Frontiers Music
28/06/2014 - 15:31
SEVENTH WONDER: guarda il nuovo video
