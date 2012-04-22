SEVENTH WONDER: i dettagli del nuovo ''Tiara'' e un brano

|
La formazione prog/power Seventh Wonder ha diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album Tiara, in uscita il 12 ottobre via Frontiers Music srl.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Arrival
2. The Everones
3. Dream Machines
4. Against the Grain
5. Victorious
6. Tiara's Song (Farewell Pt. 1)
7. Goodnight (Farewell Pt. 2)
8. Beyond Today (Farewell Pt. 3)
9. The Truth
10. By the Light of the Funeral Pyres
11. Damnation Below
12. Procession
13. Exhale
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato il brano Victorious.