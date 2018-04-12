GRIMORIUM VERUM: disponibile la premiere di un nuovo brano

|
I russi Grimorium Verum hanno reso disponibile in streaming la premiere del loro brano The Resurrected on the Devil's Hands. Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album Revenant che uscirà il 5 maggio e la cui pubblicazione è affidata alle Symbol of Domination Prod, Cimmerian Shade Recordings, The True Plague, Black Metal Records.
Tracklist:
01. The Born Son of the Devil
02. The Kingdom of the Pain
03. The March of the Northern Kings
04. Blind Faith in Nothing
05. The Light of Dark Father
06. Revenant
07. The Circus of the Dark Illusion
08. Sacred Temple of Blood
09. The Great Serpentine Saint
10. The Resurrected on the Devil's Hands