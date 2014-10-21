HAKEN: a giugno uscirà il primo live/DVD, al lavoro sul quinto full-length

|
Gli Haken, gruppo progressive metal/rock londinese, annunciano la pubblicazione del loro primo live album: il disco, dal titolo L-1VE, uscirà infatti il 22 giugno e sarà disponibile nei formati di doppio CD/doppio DVD e in digitale.
Il lavoro è stato registrato e filmato durante il tour che la band ha tenuto in Europa e nel Nord America per il decennale della carriera, subito dopo l'uscita di Affinity. Nello specifico, le tracce incluse in L-1VE provengono dalla data del 13 aprile 2017 al Melkweg di Amsterdam. Il DVD includerà quattro tracce bonus registrate al ProgPower USA 2016, che vedono inoltre il cameo di Mike Portnoy al gong; oltre a ciò, in questo formato ci saranno tutti i video realizzati per le tracce di Affinity.
Ecco di lato la copertina, realizzata ancora una volta da Blacklake, e di seguito la tracklist:
01. affinity.exe/Initiate
02. In Memoriam
03. 1985
04. Red Giant
05. Aquamedley
06. As Death Embraces
07. Atlas Stone
08. Cockroach King
09. The Architect
10. The Endless Knot
11. Visions
DVD Bonus Material:
01. Falling Back to Earth
02. Earthrise
03. Pareidolia
04. Crystallised
La band commenta:
"The release of official live material is a project that is long overdue and we know our existing fans have been crying out for this for some time now. Whilst we have filmed and recorded many shows in the past we have always felt there were elements of our shows that could be improved 'visually' before we documented and immortalised this for the world to see and that the timing for a live release never felt right for us. This is just our nature as creative people to be so extremely self-critical and constantly strive for perfection. It is largely due to the will of the people that the idea of this project became a reality. Both the band and the label were inundated with emails requesting a live release in some shape or form, and it was actually rather flattering, so giving the people what they wanted just felt like the right thing to do".
Gli Haken hanno inoltre svelato di aver dato il via ai lavori che porteranno alla pubblicazione del quinto full-length.