NONEXIST: a giugno un nuovo EP, ecco il video del brano con 'Mikael Stanne'

Il prossimo 29 giugno la Mighty Music pubblicherà In Praise of Death, nuovo EP della formazione thrash/death svedese Nonexist, registrato e mixato dal leader Johan Reinholdz, masterizzato da Markus Nilsson.
Secondo quanto dichiarato, l'EP sarà un tributo al death metal con numerosi ospiti.
Ecco la tracklist completa di guest:
1. Cancerous Disembodiment (Kalle Nimhagen)
2. A Meditation upon Death (Mikael Stanne, Chris Amott)
3. Dead Black Embrace (Markus Johnsson)
4. Bloody Carnal Sorcery (Kalle Nimhagen)
5. Reduced to Ash (Alexander Wittbom)
La band ha inoltre diffuso il lyric video ufficiale per il brano A Meditation upon Death: