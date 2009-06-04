LIZZY BORDEN: a giugno il nuovo album

|
Vedrà la luce il 15 giugno il nuovo, atteso disco di Lizzy Borden (via Metal Blade): My Midnight Things, questo il titolo dell'album, sarà il primo lavoro dell'artista da 11 anni a questa parte ed è stato mixato da Greg Fidelman e masterizzato da Tom Baker.
Di seguito ne riportiamo la tracklist, mentre nel player sottostante potete vedere il video ufficiale della titletrack.
01. My Midnight Things
02. Obsessed With You
03. Long May They Haunt Us
04. The Scar Across My Heart
05. A Stranger To Love
06. The Perfect Poison
07. Run Away With Me
08. Our Love Is God
09. My Midnight Things (Reprise)
10. We Belong To The Shadows