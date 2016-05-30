POWERWOLF: svelati gli ultimi dettagli del nuovo album

|
I Powerwolf hanno reso disponibile, tramite la propria pagina Facebook, la data di uscita del loro nuovo album The Sacrament Of Sin, fissata per il 13 luglio per la Napalm Records. Inoltre hanno annunciato che l'album sarà un doppio CD e che il secondo disco, disponibile nella versione Mediabook ed intitolato Communio Lupatum, sarà formato da cover di propri brani eseguite da varie band del panorama metal.
Tracklist CD 1:
01. Fire & Forgive
02. Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend
03. Killers With The Cross
04. Incense And Iron
05. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone
06. Stossgebet
07. Nightside Of Siberia
08. Venom Of Venus
09. Nighttime Rebel
10. Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)
Bonus Track
11. Midnight Madonna
CD 2:
01. Sacred & Wild (Epica)
02. We Drink Your Blood (Saltatio Mortis)
03. Kiss Of The Cobra King (Caliban)
04. Resurrection By Erection (Battle Beast)
05. Night Of The Weerewolves (Heaven Shall Burn)
06. The Evil Made Me Do It (Kadavar)
07. Let There Be Night (Kissin' Dynamite)
08. Army Of The Night (Amaranthe)
09. Amen & Attack (Mille Petrozza/Kreator, Marc Goertz/Caliban)
10. Nata Vimpi Cvrmid - Ira Sancti, When The Saints Are Going Wild (Eluveitie)