19/04/18
ENDARKEN
Tvoj Je Hram u Srcu Mom

20/04/18
ADZALAAN
Into Vermilion Mirrors

20/04/18
STRYPER
God Damn Evil

20/04/18
TESSERACT
Sonder

20/04/18
BLACK STONE CHERRY
Family Tree

20/04/18
ROBESPIERRE
Garden of Hell

20/04/18
Melvins
Pinkus Abortion Technician

20/04/18
SENSE OF FEAR
As The Ages Passing By…

20/04/18
CELEB CAR CRASH
CCCover

20/04/18
PERFECT PLAN
All Rise

CONCERTI

20/04/18
HANDFUL OF HATE + GUESTS
EXENZIA - PRATO

20/04/18
WITCHES OF DOOM + RED SOUTH RISING
JAILBREAK - ROMA

20/04/18
UNDERGROUNDS UNDERSTARS (DAY 1)
GRIND HOUSE CLUB - PADOVA

20/04/18
NECRODEATH + DEATH MECHANISM + SKORBUTIKS + DIABOLICAL MIND
THE FACTORY - AZZANO (VR)

21/04/18
ROGER WATERS
UNIPOL ARENA - BOLOGNA

21/04/18
KRASHAH + PROLIFERHATE + IN-DIGNITY
POP EX-LAVANDERIE RAMONE - TORINO

21/04/18
EXUMER
DEDOLOR - ROVELLASCA (CO)

21/04/18
ACCIAIO ITALIANO FESTIVAL
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

21/04/18
UNDERGROUNDS UNDERSTARS (DAY 2)
GRIND HOUSE CLUB - PADOVA

21/04/18
OLIVER/DAWSON SAXON + GUESTS
CLUBHOUSE - FOGGIA
POWERWOLF: svelati gli ultimi dettagli del nuovo album
19/04/2018 - 21:21 (37 letture)

ARTICOLI
22/01/2017
Live Report
EPICA + POWERWOLF + BEYOND THE BLACK
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 18/01/2017
 
