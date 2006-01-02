DEVIN TOWNSEND: in arrivo la raccolta in LP 'Eras'

Anna Rosa "annie" Lupo 1 questa non mi interessa ma magari la prossima delle quattro si... solo che 7 dischi da 180g... cosa costa sta roba, 150 carte bastano?