DEVIN TOWNSEND: in arrivo la raccolta in LP 'Eras'

|
Devin Townsend ha annunciato una serie di ristampe in alta qualità e in edizione limitata dal titolo Eras. La prima serie conterrà la quadrilogia degli album usciti nel periodo 2009-2011, quando è nato il Devin Townsend Project. Il lavoro sarà pubblicato l'8 giugno tramite la InsideOutMusic.
Il boxset è formato da 7 LP contenenti gli album KI, Addicted, Deconstruction e Ghost, dei quali gli ultimi due disponibili per la prima volta in vinile e i primi due ormai fuori produzione. Tutti gli album sono disponibili in formato 180g e sono stati appositamente rimasterizzati per garantirne un'elevata qualità audio. Inoltre il boxset include un booklet in formato LP con testi, note di copertina extra e commenti dello stesso Devin. Questa raccolta è limitata a duemila copie in tutto il mondo ed è la prima di quattro che verranno pubblicate nel corso dei prossimi mesi.
Ecco il commento dell'artista:
"The Devin Townsend Project, although it went further than I had originally planned, began life as these four albums. Ki, Addicted, Deconstruction and Ghost. The music evolved in line with a period of intense personal growth, and the albums in chronological order were meant to illustrate that change. The amount of people involved with this was extensive, and the journey was one that defined my career in ways I cannot over express. These four albums are really what the Devin Townsend Project was about.
I have been asked repeatedly over the last few years to provide these albums on vinyl, in one set. So we took this opportunity to put together 'ERAS', which is the definitive vinyl box-set encapsulating this period of my life and work that I am exceptionally proud of. As always, this wouldn't have come to fruition without the support of the tremendous audience who has allowed it to flourish, so respect to both yourselves, the people involved, and the music itself, we present to you; 'ERAS'. Thank you for allowing me to continue to do what I do".