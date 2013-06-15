CELEB CAR CRASH: svelati il nuovo lyric video e le prossime date

|
I Celeb Car Crash presentano ora tramite Youtube il lyric video di My Favourite Game, cover dei The Cardigans. Il brano è estratto dall'EP CCCover uscito il 20 aprile per la Zeta Factory.
La band, inoltre, suonerà alcuni concerti in Italia ed Europa per promuovere la nuova uscita. Il nuovo show vedrà l’esordio di Alex Crini (Drive Me Dead) al basso e di Simone Galli (Soundtrack of a Summer) alla chitarra, entrati a far parte della band dopo l’uscita dal gruppo dei membri fondatori Simone Benati e Carlo Alberto Morini. Ecco le date:
27/04 – Rock n Roll – Rho (IT)
28/04 – Clandestino – Faenza (IT)
01/05 – Parma Street Food Festival – Parma (IT)
17/05 – Rock in Park @ Legend – Milano (IT)
31/05 – France - TBC
01/06 – De Engel – Den Helder (NL)
02/06 - Netherlands – TBA
03/06 – Jan Hertog – Maasmechelen (BE)
07/06 – Medicina Rock Festival (IT)
29/06 – Tiki Garden – Faenza (IT)
11/07 – Ex Cafè – Cesena (IT)
15/07 – Rock Camp Festival – Trieste (IT)
29/09 – MEI – Faenza (IT)
13/10 – Ca’ Vaina – Imola (IT)