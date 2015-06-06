ORDINUL NEGRU: annunciata la nuova formazione

In attesa della pubblicazione del loro nuovo e ottavo album Faustian Nights
(di cui vi avevamo parlato qui
), i blackster Ordinul Negru
annunciano dei cambiamenti all'interno della loro formazione: secondo quanto svelato, il cantante S
ha abbandonato il gruppo a causa dell'impossibilità, principalmente legata alla distanza fisica, di impegnarsi al massimo in questa carriera musicale. Stando alle parole della band (che trovate riportate di seguito), S
continuerà comunque ad essere coinvolto in parte nell'attività degli Ordinul Negru
.
"There were two years of intense work for our upcoming album “Faustian Nights”. Our dear friend and vocalist,S did not had the possibilities to involve as much as we would have wanted in this process because Ordinul Negru evolved quite unexpected from a project into a proper band, so the distance between our cities was a key factor for the rehearsals and different projects we were involved in.
S will still be present with us as a guest for live events when our paths will cross, also he recorded vocals for a song on the new album and we are sure that in the future will remain involved on different levels in Ordinul Negru
".
La nuova formazione vede Fulmineos
e Urmuz
alla voce e alle chitarre, Orthros
al basso e Putrid
alla batteria e alle percussioni.