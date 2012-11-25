DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT: a luglio in arrivo un nuovo live CD/DVD

|
Il prossimo 6 luglio la Inside Out Music pubblicherà Ocean Machine – Live at the Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv, nuovo live in formato CD e DVD di Devin Townsend registrato il 22 settembre del 2017 presso l'Antico Teatro Romano di Plovdiv (Bulgaria) assieme ad un'orchestra.
Il concerto ha visto l'artista canadese suonare tutto Ocean Machine nella sua interezza, più un set di classici scelti dai fan.
Ecco la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
By Request with Orchestra
01. Truth
02. Stormbending
03. Om
04. Failure
05. By Your Command
06. Gaia
07. Deadhead
08. Canada
09. Bad Devil
10. Higher
11. A Simple Lullaby
12. Deep Peace
Ocean Machine
01. Seventh Wave
02. Life
03. Night
04. Hide Nowhere
05. Sister
06. 3 A.M.
07. Voices In The Fan
08. Greetings
09. Regulator
10. Funeral
11. Bastard
12. The Death Of Music
13. Things Beyond Things