29/04/18
AORNOS
The Great Scorn

30/04/18
PANCHRYSIA
Dogma

30/04/18
DWARROWDELF
The Sons Of Feanor

30/04/18
FALLEN ANGEL
Even Priest Knows

30/04/18
UHRILAJA
En Fördärvad Värld

01/05/18
SORGELIG
Apostate

04/05/18
MERRIMACK
Ashes Of Purification Reissued

04/05/18
DRAGONFORCE
Re-Powered Within

04/05/18
SHINEDOWN
Attention Attention

04/05/18
IRON ANGEL
Hellbound

29/04/18
FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL (day 2)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

29/04/18
ROCK LIVES AFTER COMIX (day 2)
SOMMA LOMBARDO (VA)

30/04/18
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM + GUESTS
DEMODè CLUB - BARI

30/04/18
THE EXPLOITED
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

30/04/18
LOGGIA NERA BLACK METAL FEST
REVOLVER - SAN DONA DI PIAVE (VE)

30/04/18
BUNKER 66 + INFERNALIA
WHYM BIRRERIA DEL BORGO, AVOLA (SR)

01/05/18
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
BORDERLINE - PISA

01/05/18
THE EXPLOITED
CUEVAROCK LIVE - CAGLIARI

02/05/18
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

03/05/18
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA
AGE OF TAURUS: annunciato il nuovo album
28/04/2018 - 18:07 (37 letture)

28/04/2018 - 18:07
AGE OF TAURUS: annunciato il nuovo album
28/04/2018 - 14:51
VISION DIVINE: Fabio Lione annuncia la sua separazione dalla band
28/04/2018 - 14:32
ELFSGEDROCH: disponibile lo streaming dell'ultimo allbum
28/04/2018 - 07:12
PARADISE LOST: a fine giugno in arrivo 'Believe In Nothing - Remixed & Remastered'
28/04/2018 - 06:59
CANDLEMASS: ecco il lyric video della titletrack del nuovo EP
28/04/2018 - 06:57
EKPYROSIS: online un altro brano
28/04/2018 - 06:54
MASTODON: disponibile il video di 'Clandestinity'
28/04/2018 - 06:53
NECROTICGOREBEAST: firmano per la Comatose Music
28/04/2018 - 06:51
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM: ufficializzato il nuovo batterista
28/04/2018 - 06:50
ANTHRAX: diffuso un altro estratto dal nuovo DVD
28/04/2018 - 06:48
DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT: a luglio in arrivo un nuovo live CD/DVD
 
