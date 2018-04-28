AGE OF TAURUS: annunciato il nuovo album

|
La formazione doom metal Age Of Taurus ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo album The Colony Slain, in uscita il 18 maggio via Rise Above Records.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. From The Hills To The Halls
02. Taken To The Tower
03. The Trial Of Blackwynn Chaise
04. In Dreams We Die
05. The Lost Garrison
06. Beyond The Westward Path
07. For Treason We Rise
08. The Walls Have Ears
09. To Seal A Mountain
10. As Ice Into Blood
11. The Colony Slain
Inoltre la band ha reso disponibile in streaming il brano In Dreams We Die.