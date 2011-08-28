|
|
01/05/18
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
BORDERLINE - PISA
|
|
|
|
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Suicidal Tendencies, Municipal Waste ed altri
29/04/2018 - 12:09 (89 letture)
|
|
Non si fermano gli annunci da parte dell'organizzazione del Summer Breeze: Suicidal Tendencies, Municipal Waste, Monument, Parasite Inc e Perturbator si vanno ad aggiungere al bill del festival, che si terrà dal 15 al 18 agosto.
Ecco il programma aggiornato:
Acranius
Alcest
Alestorm
Alien Weaponry
Amaranthe
Ancst
Annisokay
Any Given Day
Arch Enemy
At The Gates
Attic
Audn
Backyard Babies
Baest
Bannkreis
Beartooth
Behemoth
Betraying The Martyrs
Blasmusik Illenschwang
Bloodbath
Broken Teeth
Caliban
Cannibal Corpse
Carnifex
Carpathian Forest
Carpenter Brut
Celeste
Comeback Kid
Counterparts
Danko Jones
Deathrite
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
Dirkschneider
Doro
Dying Fetus
Einherjer
Eisbrecher
Ereb Altor
Eskimo Callboy
Evil Scarecrow
Exhorder
Farmer Boys
Feuer Schwanz
Forever Still
Fractured Insanity
Goatwhore
Graveyard
Gyze
Heilung
Harakiri For The Sky
Jasta
J.B.O.
Jinjer
Kadavar
Kataklysm
Korpiklaani
LÜT
Malignance
Marduk
Megaherz
Misery Index
Monument
Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen
Municipal Waste
Necrotted
Night In Gales
Northlane
Obscura
Ondt Blod
Orange Goblin
Orden Ogan
Origin
Orphaned Land
Pallbearer
Papa Roach
Paradise Lost
Parasite Inc.
Perturbator
Pillorian
Powerwolf
Pro-Pain
Ram
Rolo Tomassi
Ross The Boss
Saltatio Mortis
Satyricon
Schandmaul
Seasons in Black
Sepultura
Sick Of It All
Siibir
Sirenia
Solstafir
Spit Fire
Stillbirth
Suicidal Tendencies
Tankard
The Black Dahlia Murder
The Night Flight Orchestra
The Sleeper
The Spirit
Toxic Holocaust
Turisas
Venues
Vreid
W.A.S.P.
Wheel
Wolfheart
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARTICOLI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALTRE NOTIZIE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ULTIME NOTIZIE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|