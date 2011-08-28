      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'annuncio
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

29/04/18
AORNOS
The Great Scorn

30/04/18
PANCHRYSIA
Dogma

30/04/18
DWARROWDELF
The Sons Of Feanor

30/04/18
FALLEN ANGEL
Even Priest Knows

30/04/18
UHRILAJA
En Fördärvad Värld

01/05/18
SORGELIG
Apostate

04/05/18
MERRIMACK
Ashes Of Purification Reissued

04/05/18
DRAGONFORCE
Re-Powered Within

04/05/18
SHINEDOWN
Attention Attention

04/05/18
IRON ANGEL
Hellbound

CONCERTI

29/04/18
FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL (day 2)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

29/04/18
ROCK LIVES AFTER COMIX (day 2)
SOMMA LOMBARDO (VA)

30/04/18
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM + GUESTS
DEMODè CLUB - BARI

30/04/18
THE EXPLOITED
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

30/04/18
LOGGIA NERA BLACK METAL FEST
REVOLVER - SAN DONA DI PIAVE (VE)

30/04/18
BUNKER 66 + INFERNALIA
WHYM BIRRERIA DEL BORGO, AVOLA (SR)

01/05/18
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
BORDERLINE - PISA

01/05/18
THE EXPLOITED
CUEVAROCK LIVE - CAGLIARI

02/05/18
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

03/05/18
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Suicidal Tendencies, Municipal Waste ed altri
29/04/2018 - 12:09 (89 letture)

ARTICOLI
05/09/2017
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 & 4 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18-19/08/2017
04/09/2017
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 1 & 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16-17/08/2017
07/09/2016
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 & 4 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 19-20/08/2016
06/09/2016
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18/08/2016
06/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 15/08/2015
04/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14/08/2015
02/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 & Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 12-13/08/2015
31/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16/08/2014
30/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 15/08/2014
28/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14/08/2014
28/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 13/08/2014
28/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dnkelsbühl, Germania, 17/08/2013
27/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16/08/2013
26/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 & Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14-15/08/2013
29/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day Three– Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 18/08/2012
28/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day Two– Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 17/08/2012
27/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Introduzione e Day One, Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 16/08/2012
29/08/2011
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18-20 agosto 2011
28/08/2011
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
A.D. 2011, uno sguardo al festival
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/04/2018 - 12:09
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Suicidal Tendencies, Municipal Waste ed altri
15/04/2018 - 10:25
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Turisas, Pro-Pain, Pallbearer ed altri
06/04/2018 - 16:41
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro Doro, Orphaned Land ed altri
29/03/2018 - 15:14
SUMMER BREEZE: confermati Satyricon, Alcest, Vreid ed altri
22/03/2018 - 17:16
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Papa Roach, Carpathian Forest ed altri
17/03/2018 - 16:01
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro W.A.S.P., Harakiri For The Sky ed altri
31/01/2018 - 01:00
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Marduk, Powerwolf ed altri
11/01/2018 - 11:57
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Exhorder, Carnifex e Northlane
24/12/2017 - 10:28
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Arch Enemy, Paradise Lost, Sepultura ed altri
23/12/2017 - 10:35
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro Sick Of It All ed Einherjer
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/04/2018 - 12:35
MALTHUSIAN: diffusi i dettagli ed un brano del primo full length
29/04/2018 - 12:26
IN THIS MOMENT: online il video del brano con Rob Halford
29/04/2018 - 12:20
ACE FREHLEY: ascolta il nuovo singolo
29/04/2018 - 12:15
AHTME: disponibile il nuovo video
29/04/2018 - 11:48
DESERTED FEAR: a giugno la ristampa dei primi due dischi
29/04/2018 - 11:34
CANCER BATS: ecco il video di 'Gatekeeper'
28/04/2018 - 18:07
AGE OF TAURUS: annunciato il nuovo album
28/04/2018 - 14:51
VISION DIVINE: Fabio Lione annuncia la sua separazione dalla band
28/04/2018 - 14:32
ELFSGEDROCH: disponibile lo streaming dell'ultimo allbum
28/04/2018 - 07:12
PARADISE LOST: a fine giugno in arrivo 'Believe In Nothing - Remixed & Remastered'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     