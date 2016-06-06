POWERWOLF: rivelato l'artwork dell'album di cover

|
I Powerwolf hanno reso disponibile, tramite la propria pagina Facebook, l'artwork del CD bonus di cover intitolato Communio Lupatum disponibile nella versione Mediabook del loro prossimo album The Sacrament Of Sin, la cui uscita è prevista per il 13 luglio tramite la Napalm Records.
Tracklist CD 1:
01. Fire & Forgive
02. Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend
03. Killers With The Cross
04. Incense And Iron
05. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone
06. Stossgebet
07. Nightside Of Siberia
08. The Sacrament Of Sin
09. Venom Of Venus
10. Nighttime Rebel
11. Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)
Bonus Track
12. Midnight Madonna
CD 2:
01. Sacred & Wild (Epica)
02. We Drink Your Blood (Saltatio Mortis)
03. Kiss Of The Cobra King (Caliban)
04. Resurrection By Erection (Battle Beast)
05. Night Of The Weerewolves (Heaven Shall Burn)
06. The Evil Made Me Do It (Kadavar)
07. Let There Be Night (Kissin' Dynamite)
08. Army Of The Night (Amaranthe)
09. Amen & Attack (Mille Petrozza/Kreator, Marc Goertz/Caliban)
10. Nata Vimpi Cvrmid - Ira Sancti, When The Saints Are Going Wild (Eluveitie)