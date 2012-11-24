ATLANTIS CHRONICLES: annunciato il nuovo cantante

|
Dopo la separazione dal cantante Antoine Bibent avvenuta qualche settimana fa, gli Atlantis Chronicles annunciano ora l'ingresso in formazione di Julien Harp, precedentemente voce di Checkmate e Deep In Hate. Ecco il comunicato ufficiale:
"Changes in line-up can often be disruptive events, and the departure of Antoine, our lead singer, has been a challenge for us. But with Julien Harp, we have found the perfect partner : both an excellent singer and a beautiful human being. Today, he is officially joining the band. We hope to see you all at our next gigs so you can discover this new line-up. Many heartfelt thanks to the session singers: Julien Nutz Deyres, Tristan Haillot, Sylvain Tdtc, without whom this transition might have been much more difficult for us.
The 3rd album will mark a major new chapter that we can’t wait to share with you!
See you very soon on the road."