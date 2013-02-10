ATROCITY: svelati i dettagli sul nuovo disco

|
Vedrà la luce il 6 luglio via Massacre Records il nuovo album degli Atrocity, che si intitolerà Okkult II.
Nel disco canteranno anche due ospiti importanti come LG Petrov e Marc Grewe , mentre di seguito ne riportiamo la tracklist e lo streaming del brano Masters Of Darkness.
"Masters Of Darkness”
“Shadowtaker”
“Bloodshed And Triumph”
“Spell Of Blood”
“Menschenschlachthaus”
“Gates To Oblivion” (Feat. Marc Grewe)
“Infernal Sabbath”
“All Men Must Die”
“Phantom Ghost”
“Devil's Covenant” (Feat. LG Petrov)
“The Golden Dawn”