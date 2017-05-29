FESTERDAY: completato il nuovo album

I deathster finlandesi Festerday
annunciano di aver completato il nuovo album che uscirà entro la fine del 2018 per la Season Of Mist
, etichetta con cui la band ha stretto un accordo discografico lo scorso anno (qui
la notizia).
Ecco cosa afferma la band in merito al nuovo disco:
"A year ago, we tried out this nice little studio located in the middle of pretty much nowhere and instantly fell for the sound and engineering techniques. A year later we are here again, finalizing our debut album. Keep an eye on this upcoming monster because we'ere talking about a versatile and fat album with death, punk and blackish nuances. If you put Bolt Thrower, Carcass, Deicide and Napalm Death in the same train, this is what you’ll get - one hell of a ride so to speak
".
L'album è stato registrato presso i Wolfthone Studios
. E' possibile visualizzare un breve studio report grazie al player in basso.