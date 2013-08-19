      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Fallen Arise in studio
Clicca per ingrandire
Un'altra immagine dallo studio
Clicca per ingrandire
Fasi di registrazione delle voci
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/05/18
DE PROFUNDIS
The Blindind Light of Faith

11/05/18
ENGEL
Abandon All Hope

11/05/18
SKINLESS
Savagery

11/05/18
LORDS OF BLACK
Icons Of The New Days

11/05/18
JIZZY PEARL
All You Need Is Soul

11/05/18
TRAUMA (USA)
As the World Dies

11/05/18
ABORTED FETUS
The Ancient Spirits of Decay

11/05/18
VEGA
Only Human

11/05/18
SEVENDUST
All I See Is War

11/05/18
DOOMSDAY OUTLAW
Hard Times

CONCERTI

08/05/18
MARDUK + RAGNAROK + INFERNAL WAR
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

09/05/18
MARDUK + RAGNAROK + INFERNAL WAR
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

10/05/18
EYEHATEGOD
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

10/05/18
MARDUK + RAGNAROK + INFERNAL WAR
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

11/05/18
SATARIAL
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

11/05/18
EYEHATEGOD
EVOL CLUB - ROMA

11/05/18
MARDUK + RAGNAROK + INFERNAL WAR
REVOLVER - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

11/05/18
THE LAST BAND + GUESTS
CIRCOLO ACSI SUPERNOVA - TUORO SUL TRASIMENO (PG)

11/05/18
PHIL RUDD (ANNULLATO!)
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

11/05/18
CARCHARODON + SOUTHERN DRINKSTRUCTION + LAST RITES
BEER NEST - FINALE LIGURE (SV)
FALLEN ARISE: concluse le registrazioni del nuovo disco
07/05/2018 - 11:44 (47 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/05/2018 - 11:44
FALLEN ARISE: concluse le registrazioni del nuovo disco
27/08/2017 - 17:29
FALLEN ARISE: annunciato il nuovo chitarrista
22/08/2016 - 11:20
FALLEN ARISE: il cantante Vlasis Katsaounis entra in formazione
19/08/2013 - 23:43
FALLEN ARISE: firmano per Noiseheadrecords
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/05/2018 - 14:37
TWO OF A KIND: a luglio il secondo album
07/05/2018 - 12:28
WOLVES AMONG US: online il lyric video di 'Collapse'
07/05/2018 - 12:20
HANIWA: ecco il video di 'Volcano'
07/05/2018 - 12:13
ANGELIZE: sabato 12 maggio al The One con Rideout ed Eternal Silence
07/05/2018 - 12:01
ATAVISMA: primo full-length a luglio, ecco i dettagli e un brano
07/05/2018 - 11:50
LAST RITES: questo venerdì in provincia di Savona
06/05/2018 - 17:37
DIAMOND HEAD: annunciato il tour europeo, quattro date in Italia
06/05/2018 - 11:05
VESSEL OF LIGHT: nuovo album a settembre, ecco i dettagli e un brano
06/05/2018 - 10:49
JETTASANGU FEST: il 12 maggio a Catania, ecco il bill
06/05/2018 - 10:31
ETERNAL FLAME: disponibile il nuovo singolo con Göran Edman
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     