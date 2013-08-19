FALLEN ARISE: concluse le registrazioni del nuovo disco

|
La formazione symphonic metal greca dei Fallen Arise comunica di aver portato a termine le registrazioni del prossimo album, il terzo della carriera. Ecco quanto affermato:
"The recordings for the new album were finished with the addition of Fiona's and Vlasis' vocals. Many thanks to Soundflakes Studios for its hospitality and a big salute to John Mcris for his great job. More details coming up soon. For the time being, here are some photos of the last few days of the recording sessions".
Seguiranno prossimamente i dettagli dell'album.