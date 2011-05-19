OBSCURA: i dettagli del nuovo ''Diluvium'' e un brano

|
La formazione prog death metal Obscura ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Diluvium, prodotto da V. Santura ed in uscita il 13 luglio via Relapse Records.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina curata da Orion Landau, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Clandestine Stars
2. Emergent Evolution
3. Diluvium
4. Mortification of the Vulgar Sun
5. Ethereal Skies
6. Convergence
7. Ekpyrosis
8. The Seventh Aeon
9. The Conjuration
10. An Epilogue to Infinity
11. A Last Farewell (Bonus Track)
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato il video ufficiale della title track.