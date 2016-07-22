THRONEUM: annunciata la data d'uscita del nuovo disco

|
I polacchi Throneum hanno annunciato che il prossimo 29 giugno uscirà per Hells Headbangers il loro nuovo album, The Tight Deathrope Act Over Rubicon.
Il lavoro sarà distribuito nei formati CD, vinile LP e cassetta.
Qui di seguito potrete leggere la tracklist ed alla vostra sinistra guardare la copertina.
1. Crossing the Dead River
2. The Tight Deathrope Act Over Rubicon
3. Enochian Lexicon I
4. Enochian Lexicon II
5. Enochian Lexicon III
6. The Biblical Serpent - The Master of Misfortune
7. Enochian Lexicon IV
8. To-Mega-Therion
9. Primal Words. Orphic
Attraverso il player Bandcamp qui in basso sarà invece possibile ascoltare in streaming ben tre estratti: Crossing the Dead River, The Tight Deathrope Act Over Rubicon e Enochian Lexicon I.