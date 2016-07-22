      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
la copertina dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/05/18
DE PROFUNDIS
The Blindind Light of Faith

11/05/18
ENGEL
Abandon All Hope

11/05/18
JIZZY PEARL
All You Need Is Soul

11/05/18
TRAUMA (USA)
As the World Dies

11/05/18
HEGEMONE
We Desappear

11/05/18
SKINLESS
Savagery

11/05/18
LORDS OF BLACK
Icons Of The New Days

11/05/18
ABORTED FETUS
The Ancient Spirits of Decay

11/05/18
VEGA
Only Human

11/05/18
SEVENDUST
All I See Is War

CONCERTI

10/05/18
EYEHATEGOD
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

10/05/18
MARDUK + RAGNAROK + INFERNAL WAR
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

11/05/18
SATARIAL
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

11/05/18
EYEHATEGOD
EVOL CLUB - ROMA

11/05/18
MARDUK + RAGNAROK + INFERNAL WAR
REVOLVER - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

11/05/18
THE LAST BAND + GUESTS
CIRCOLO ACSI SUPERNOVA - TUORO SUL TRASIMENO (PG)

11/05/18
PHIL RUDD (ANNULLATO!)
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

11/05/18
CARCHARODON + SOUTHERN DRINKSTRUCTION + LAST RITES
BEER NEST - FINALE LIGURE (SV)

12/05/18
PHIL RUDD (ANNULLATO!)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/05/18
VIENNA METAL MEETING
ARENA WIEN - VIENNA
THRONEUM: annunciata la data d'uscita del nuovo disco
10/05/2018 - 14:24 (29 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/05/2018 - 14:24
THRONEUM: annunciata la data d'uscita del nuovo disco
22/07/2016 - 10:58
THRONEUM: tornano ad ottobre con 'Morbid Death Tales', ecco i dettagli e un estratto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/05/2018 - 17:45
KING COMPANY: ad agosto il secondo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un lyric video
10/05/2018 - 17:30
EPHYRA: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
10/05/2018 - 17:16
SOULFLY: annunciate due date in Italia
10/05/2018 - 16:39
KORMAK: firmano per la Rockshots Records, a giugno il debutto
10/05/2018 - 16:30
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: svelati i dettagli ed un brano del nuovo disco
10/05/2018 - 14:32
SECT PIG: in streaming tutto il nuovo mini-album
10/05/2018 - 14:01
PVRIS: a luglio in Italia per un'unica data
10/05/2018 - 13:35
SKID ROW: ecco i dettagli delle date italiane
10/05/2018 - 13:22
DISCHORDIA: disponibile in streaming un nuovo brano
10/05/2018 - 13:12
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: diffuso il video di ''Sham Pain''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     