AIRBORN: in streaming il nuovo album

Gli italiani Airborn hanno reso disponibile tramite YouTube lo streaming integrale del loro ultimo album Lizard Secrets - Part One: Land Of The Living, uscito ieri, 15 maggio per la Fighter Records.
Tracklist:
01. Immortal Underdogs (Intro)
02. Who We Are
03. Lizard Secret
04. We Realize
05. Brace For Impact
06. Wolf Child
07. Here Comes the Claw
08. Land of the Living
09. Meaning of Life
10. Metal Haters
11. Defenders of Planet Earth
12. My Country is the World
13. Cosmic Rebels 2018 (Bonus track)