AIRBORN: in streaming il nuovo album
16/05/2018 - 11:49 (26 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/05/2018 - 11:49
AIRBORN: in streaming il nuovo album
23/04/2018 - 11:04
IRON SAVIOR: i dettagli delle date italiane con Airborn e Drakkar
21/04/2018 - 11:19
AIRBORN: ecco il lyric video di 'Who We Are'
05/04/2018 - 11:01
AIRBORN: ecco il lyric video del singolo 'Wolf Child'
02/03/2018 - 10:56
AIRBORN: i dettagli di 'Lizard Secrets' e il primo singolo
21/02/2018 - 11:09
AIRBORN: firmano per la Fighter Records, quinto album a maggio
11/02/2018 - 11:59
IRON SAVIOR: in Italia ad aprile con Airborn e Drakkar
16/10/2015 - 09:38
AIRBORN: domani live a Collegno
03/02/2015 - 11:28
IRON SAVIOR: a marzo per i 20 anni degli Airborn
02/01/2014 - 17:55
AIRBORN: nuovo video online
ULTIME NOTIZIE
16/05/2018 - 12:26
VIRGIN STEEL FEST: il 23 giugno a Reggio Emilia con Deathless Legacy e altri
16/05/2018 - 12:03
THE CRUEL INTENTIONS: il 25 maggio a Padova
16/05/2018 - 11:51
DEVILLE: annullate le prossime date italiane
16/05/2018 - 11:43
FOLLOW THE CIPHER: online il live video di ''Winterfall''
16/05/2018 - 11:31
WE ARE DEATHCORE FEST: a Milano ad agosto con Carnifex e molti altri
16/05/2018 - 11:23
SONDAG: ecco la clip di 'Stick to the Plan'
16/05/2018 - 11:08
PORTO LIVE METAL FEST: il 2 agosto a Genova con Strana Officina, Necrodeath e altri
16/05/2018 - 08:48
AETERNITAS: guarda il video di ''The Experiment'' tratto dal nuovo album
16/05/2018 - 00:53
REDEMPTION: a luglio il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
16/05/2018 - 00:33
EXOCRINE: firmano per la Unique Leader Records
 
