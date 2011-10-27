SEAR BLISS: disponibile il nuovo lyric video

|
La formazione atmospheric black ungherese Sear Bliss ha diffuso il lyric video ufficiale realizzato per il brano Shroud estratto da Letters From The Edge, il nuovo disco della band in uscita a luglio per la Hammerheart, prodotto e masterizzato da Viktor Scheer e masterizzato da Dan Swanö.
Eccolo di seguito assieme alla tracklist:
01. Crossing The Frozen River
02. Forbidden Doors
03. Seven Springs
04. A Mirror In The Forest
05. Abandoned Peaks
06. Haven
07. The Main Divide
08. Leaving Forever Land
09. At The Banks Of Lethe
10. Shroud