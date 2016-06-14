MOTOROWL: i dettagli di 'Atlas' in uscita a luglio

|
Gli psychedelic-doom rocker Motorowl stanno per tornare con un nuovo album: il disco, dal titolo Atlas, sarà infatti pubblicato il 27 luglio 2018 per l'etichetta Century Media Records. Le fasi di missaggio e masterizzazione sono state curate ancora una volta da Dan Swanö.
Ecco di lato l'artwork, realizzato da Pol Abram (Branca Studio), e di seguito la tracklist:
Infinite Logbook
The Man Who Rules The World
Atlas
To Give
To Take
Cargo
Norma Jean
I Motorowl commentano così il songwriting e le registrazioni di Atlas:
"We started writing ‘Atlas’ right after the release of ‘Om Generator’ to stay in the flow. Also we played a lot of concerts during the process of writing, so we were constantly playing the old songs live while we were writing the new material at the same time. We realized that the live feeling is an essential part of our music, so we decided to record the whole album live altogether as a full band in the studio.
And when you do such live recordings, you need the perfect partner, engineer and a place where you feel comfy. We found all that at ‘Off The Road Studios’ in Leipzig. It’s a marvelous place with a big library in the main studio, a fireplace and a lot of room. We met there with our friend Charlie Paschen (who works with bands like Coogans Bluff or Rotor) to record the album within ten days. The decision to let Mr. Dan Swanö do the mix and mastering again was easy. He simply knows how we have to sound like.
'Atlas’ combines the pain in our chests with the indestructible force that we have as a band to make this music together. We wanted to mash the power of synth driven 80s rock hymns with the deep crushing slowness of a doom riff. ‘Atlas’ was written by the whole band and that’s the deep essence of our music: Five very different guys who work together like a clockwork".