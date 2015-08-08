BLACK TUSK: ad agosto il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano

|
Grazie al video di youtube presente in fondo è possibile ascoltare il brano Agali degli statunitensi Black Tusk.
La traccia farà parte di TCBT, il prossimo disco della band che sarà pubblicato il 17 agosto dalla Season Of Mist.
Ecco la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
1. A Perfect View of Absolutely Nothing
2. Closed Eye
3. Agali
4. Lab Rat
5. Scalped
6. Ghosts Roam
7. Ill At Ease
8. Rest With the Dead
9. Never Ending Daymare
10. Orange Red Dead
11. Whispers
12. Burn the Stars