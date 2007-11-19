EPICA: ascolta un brano dal nuovo EP

|
Gli Epica hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Nuclear Blast Records, l'audio di Crimson Bow And Arrow. Il brano, cover della prima sigla dell'anime Shingeki No Kyojin / Attack On Titan, è presente sul nuovo EP della band Epica Vs. Attack On Titan Songs, in uscita a luglio per il mercato europeo, mentre per il mercato asiatico l'EP è uscito lo scorso dicembre.
Tracklist:
01.Crimson Bow And Arrow
02.Wings Of Freedom
03. If Inside These Walls Was A House
04. Dedicate Your Heart!
05. Crimson Bow And Arrow (Instrumental)
06. Wings Of Freedom (Instrumental)
07. If Inside These Walls Was A House (Instrumental)
08. Dedicate Your Heart! (Instrumental)