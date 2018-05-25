ARCANE TALES: il ritorno ad ottobre con 'Legacy of the Gods', ecco il singolo

|
La one-man band symphonic power metal veronese Arcane Tales tornerà in autunno con un nuovo album: dopo la pubblicazione di Sapphire Stone Saga, il mastermind Luigi Soranno farà uscire Legacy of the Gods il 2 ottobre per le etichette Broken Bones Promotion e Silverstream Records. Il disco, che sarà un concept album, presenterà la copertina riportata a sinistra e le seguenti nove tracce:
1. Divine Fire Burns Within
2. Breaking The Hard Chains Of Destiny
3. Legacy Of The Gods
4. Pathway To A Forbidden Place
5. Inside The Arcane Reign
6. The Angel Of Death
7. Between These Silent Shores
8. Axes And Hammers
9. Magic Horizons At Nightfall
Grazie al player sottostante è possibile ascoltare Breaking The Hard Chains Of Destiny, primo singolo estratto: