TARJA: in uscita a luglio il live 'Act II'

Come annunciato a fine 2016, la cantante finlendese Tarja Turunen ha registrato nel corso del tour The Shadow Shows un nuovo live album intitolato Act II, che sarà pubblicato in formato CD, LP, DVD e Blu-ray e la cui data di uscita è stata fissata per il 27 luglio dalla earMusic.
Il live è stato registrato al Metropolis Studios di Londra nel giugno del 2016 ed al Teatro della Luna di Assago (Milano) nel novembre dello stesso anno.
Ecco di seguito le tracklist delle varie edizioni:
CD1
No Bitter End
500 Letters
Eagle Eye
Demons In You
Lucid Dreamer
Shameless
The Living End
Calling From The Wild
Supremacy
Tutankhamen
Ever Dream
The Riddler
Slaying The Dreamer
CD2
Goldfinger
Deliverance
Acoustic Set:
Until Silence
The Reign
Mystique Voyage
House Of Wax
I Walk Alone
Love To Hate
Victim Of Ritual
Undertaker
Too Many
Innocence
Die Alive
Until My Last Breath
BD//DVD
Filmed at Metropolis Studios, London, UK, June 6, 2016
No Bitter End
Eagle Eye
Sing For Me
Love To Hate
The Living End
Medusa
Calling From The Wild
Victim Of Ritual
Die Alive
Innocence
Until My Last Breath
Too Many
Filmed at Teatro della Luna Assago in Milan, Italy, November 29, 2016
Against The Odds
No Bitter End
500 Letters
Eagle Eye
Demons In You
Lucid Dreamer
Shameless
The Living End
Calling From The Wild
Supremacy
Tutankhamen
Ever Dream
The Riddler
Slaying The Dreamer
Goldfinger
Deliverance
Acoustic Set:
Until Silence
The Reign
Mystique Voyage
House Of Wax
I Walk Alone
Love To Hate
Victim Of Ritual
Undertaker
Too Many
Innocence
Die Alive
Until My Last Breath
Bonus Material
- Interviews with Tarja and band members
- Photo Gallery 1: Through the eyes of the fans
- Photo Gallery 2: From stages and streets by Tim Tronckoe
