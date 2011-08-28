      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'annuncio
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/06/18
THORIUM
Blasphemy Awakes

01/06/18
BLACK CRUCIFIXION
Lightless Violent Chaos

01/06/18
LIPZ
Scaryman

01/06/18
GRUESOME (USA)
Twisted Prayers

01/06/18
MAGICAL HEART
Another Wonderland

01/06/18
MORTIIS
Perfectly Defect - ristampa

01/06/18
NERVOSA
Downfall Of Mankind

01/06/18
ALIEN WEAPONRY
Tū - Album Cover

01/06/18
WOLFSSCHREI
Rise Dead Ember

08/06/18
DEVIN TOWNSEND
Eras

CONCERTI

27/05/18
METAL QUEEN FESTIVAL (day 3)
SALONE POLIVALENTE - STRAMBINO (TO)

27/05/18
BARBATOS + MANZER + INSULTER
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

29/05/18
ROCK TEMPLE FESTIVAL
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

01/06/18
SUUM + THE OSSUARY + GUESTS
DEFRAG - ROMA

01/06/18
WIEGEDOOD + CALVARIO
SPAZIO LIGERA - MILANO

02/06/18
DESTRAGE + DESPITE EXILE + SLANDER
SOLIDAR ROCK - CASSANO D/ADDA (MI)

02/06/18
SHORES OF NULL + PÁRODOS
EVILUTION CLUB - ACERRA (NA)

02/06/18
WIEGEDOOD
FREAKOUT - BOLOGNA

02/06/18
NODE + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - AZZANO (VERONA)

05/06/18
DEAD CROSS
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA
SUMMER BREEZE: annunciati Trivium, Omnium Gatherum, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons ed altri
27/05/2018 - 12:40 (48 letture)

ARTICOLI
05/09/2017
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 & 4 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18-19/08/2017
04/09/2017
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 1 & 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16-17/08/2017
07/09/2016
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 & 4 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 19-20/08/2016
06/09/2016
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18/08/2016
06/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 15/08/2015
04/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14/08/2015
02/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 & Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 12-13/08/2015
31/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16/08/2014
30/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 15/08/2014
28/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14/08/2014
28/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 13/08/2014
28/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dnkelsbühl, Germania, 17/08/2013
27/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16/08/2013
26/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 & Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14-15/08/2013
29/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day Three– Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 18/08/2012
28/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day Two– Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 17/08/2012
27/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Introduzione e Day One, Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 16/08/2012
29/08/2011
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18-20 agosto 2011
28/08/2011
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
A.D. 2011, uno sguardo al festival
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/05/2018 - 12:40
SUMMER BREEZE: annunciati Trivium, Omnium Gatherum, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons ed altri
29/04/2018 - 12:09
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Suicidal Tendencies, Municipal Waste ed altri
15/04/2018 - 10:25
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Turisas, Pro-Pain, Pallbearer ed altri
06/04/2018 - 16:41
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro Doro, Orphaned Land ed altri
29/03/2018 - 15:14
SUMMER BREEZE: confermati Satyricon, Alcest, Vreid ed altri
22/03/2018 - 17:16
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Papa Roach, Carpathian Forest ed altri
17/03/2018 - 16:01
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro W.A.S.P., Harakiri For The Sky ed altri
31/01/2018 - 01:00
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Marduk, Powerwolf ed altri
11/01/2018 - 11:57
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Exhorder, Carnifex e Northlane
24/12/2017 - 10:28
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Arch Enemy, Paradise Lost, Sepultura ed altri
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/05/2018 - 12:01
LAGO: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
27/05/2018 - 11:50
NECRODEATH: a giugno le ristampe di 'Mater Of All Evil' e 'Black As Pitch'
27/05/2018 - 11:43
WAYFARER: il nuovo disco in streaming
27/05/2018 - 11:36
ISKALD: guarda il nuovo video
27/05/2018 - 10:54
ZORA: online la cover di 'Beat the Bastards' dei The Exploited
27/05/2018 - 10:40
SHED THE SKIN: tornano a luglio con 'We of Scorn', ecco i dettagli e la titletrack
27/05/2018 - 10:31
MALAURIU: tutto l'EP 'Morte' in streaming
27/05/2018 - 10:21
L.A. WITCH: dal vivo il 6 giugno a Roma
27/05/2018 - 10:16
HYPNOTHETICALL: online il live video di 'Where All the Trees Bend'
27/05/2018 - 09:14
IRON MAIDEN: partito il tour, ecco la setlist ed i video della prima data
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     