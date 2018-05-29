THE BLACK SORCERY: tutto l'album d'esordio in streaming

|
Il gruppo black/death metal canadese dei The Black Sorcery presenta ora in streaming nella sua interezza …And the Beast Spake Death from Above, album di debutto in uscita oggi 29 maggio via Krucyator Productions (su nastro e in digitale) e Hammer Of Damnation (su CD).
Ecco le parole del cantante Lörd Matzigkeitus e il player con le tracce:
“…And the Beast Spake Death from Above is a barbaric onslaught of multiple stab wounds. It has no pretenses for melody or respite. It is a half hour war. The Black Sorcery will source out your last shred of longing for this world, and force it into a gas chamber. Those who choose this path, suffer a rancorous decay.”