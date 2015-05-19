BONEHUNTER: ecco i dettagli del terzo album e il nuovo singolo

|
La Hells Headbangers svela oggi i dettagli del terzo album dei Bonehunter, dal titolo Children of the Atom. Il disco sarà pubblicato verso la fine dell'anno nei formati CD, vinile e musicassetta.
Il lavoro, successore di Evil Triumphs Again e Sexual Panic Human Machine, presenta la copertina riportata a sinistra, ad opera dell'artista Joe Petagno. Ecco di seguito le parole della band e la tracklist:
"We envisioned an album that sounded like songs written by the synthetically-revived cadavers of Chris Witchhunter, HIDE, and Petrus Steele after blasting Sacrilege, Atomkraft, and Immortal in a military bunker through the heart of a nuclear winter. Läjä Äijälä, frontman of the infamous hardcore act Terveet Kädet, gave birth to the intro track 'Initiate the Sequence.' The only man who could be trusted to handle the album cover for Children of the Atom was the legendary artist behind Motörhead's Snaggletooth, Joe Petagno. Hails to Hells Headbangers for helping to spread our noise, filth, and fury and to Läjä and Joe for their contributions! This is the ultimate Bonehunter album - turn up the evil!"
1. Initiate the Sequence
2. Demonic Nuclear Armament
3. Sex Messiah Android
4. Children of the Atom
5. The Reek of Reaper's Scythe
6. Black Star Carcass
7. Spider's Grave
8. Cybernetic Vampirism
9. Man of Steel
10. Devil Signal Burst
In attesa di conoscere la data di pubblicazione, riportiamo di seguito il primo singolo estratto, The Reek of Reaper's Scythe: