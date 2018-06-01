AXIS OF DESPAIR: a luglio il disco di debutto, ecco i dettagli ed un brano

|
Il prossimo 27 luglio la Southern Lord Records pubblicherà Contempt For Man, il disco di debutto della formazione grind svedese Axis of Despair, che vede presenti membri di Nasum, Coldworker e Infanticide.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist ed il brano A Life of Ceaseless, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
1. Värdelös
2. Demons and Angels
3. Pawn Sacrifice
4. The Wolven Law
5. Lockdown
6. The Punishment Begins
7. The Noose Tightens
8. Det Går Aldrig
9. Crush the Empire
10. Pre-Emptive Nuclear Strike
11. A Life of Ceaseless Grind
12. Streams of Sludge
13. Into the Hard Earth
14. The Pain Maze
15. Vile Behaviour
16. Defea
17. Dull Dead Future
18. To Smite
19. A Brutal Truth
20. Flytande Död