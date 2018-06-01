      Privacy Policy
 
01/06/18
THORIUM
Blasphemy Awakes

01/06/18
BLACK CRUCIFIXION
Lightless Violent Chaos

01/06/18
ALIEN WEAPONRY
Tū - Album Cover

01/06/18
GRUESOME (USA)
Twisted Prayers

01/06/18
MAGICAL HEART
Another Wonderland

01/06/18
WOLFSSCHREI
Rise Dead Ember

01/06/18
NERVOSA
Downfall Of Mankind

01/06/18
MORTIIS
Perfectly Defect - ristampa

01/06/18
LIPZ
Scaryman

08/06/18
SUNSTORM
The Road To Hell

01/06/18
SUUM + THE OSSUARY + GUESTS
DEFRAG - ROMA

01/06/18
WIEGEDOOD + CALVARIO
SPAZIO LIGERA - MILANO

02/06/18
DESTRAGE + DESPITE EXILE + SLANDER
SOLIDAR ROCK - CASSANO D/ADDA (MI)

02/06/18
SHORES OF NULL + PÁRODOS
EVILUTION CLUB - ACERRA (NA)

02/06/18
WIEGEDOOD
FREAKOUT - BOLOGNA

02/06/18
NODE + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - AZZANO (VERONA)

02/06/18
FIVE MINUTES HATE + BLOOD INC. + RESILIENCE
COMUNITA' GIOVANILE - BUSTO ARSIZIO (VA)

05/06/18
DEAD CROSS
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

06/06/18
DEAD CROSS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

06/06/18
L.A. WITCH
WISHLIST CLUB - ROMA
AXIS OF DESPAIR: a luglio il disco di debutto, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
01/06/2018 - 12:02 (25 letture)

01/06/2018 - 12:02
AXIS OF DESPAIR: a luglio il disco di debutto, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
01/06/2018 - 13:33
LEPROUS: ascolta la nuova ''Golden Prayers''
01/06/2018 - 12:26
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL: annunciato il bill della settima edizione
01/06/2018 - 12:26
CAYNE: svelati i dettagli ed un video del terzo disco
01/06/2018 - 12:16
NEREIS: online il video di 'Overdrive'
01/06/2018 - 09:35
YOB: ascolta tutto 'Our Raw Heart'
01/06/2018 - 09:30
DE PROFUNDIS: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
01/06/2018 - 09:23
PHLEBOTOMIZED: firmano per la Hammerheart Records
01/06/2018 - 09:13
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
01/06/2018 - 08:58
RALPH SANTOLLA: in coma l'ex-chitarrista di Obituary, Deicide e Iced Earth
01/06/2018 - 00:48
EVERSIN: online il lyric video di ''Soulgrinder''
 
