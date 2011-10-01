VAN CANTO: ad agosto il nuovo album

|
I Van Canto hanno annunciato che il 10 agosto prossimo, per la Napalm Records, uscirà il loro settimo album che si intitolerà Trust In Rust e sarà il primo con in formazione il nuovo cantante Hagen Hirschmann. Il disco sarà disponibile nei formati di 2CD Digipack, 1CD Jewel Case, in digitale e in un Deluxe Bundle.
Tracklist:
CD1
01. Back In The Lead
02. Javelin
03. Trust In Rust
04. Ride The Sky (feat Kai Hansen)
05. Melody
06. Neverland
07. Desert Snake
08. Darkest Days
09. Infinity
10. Hells Bells
11. Heading Home
CD2 (presente nel digipack)
01. The Mission (Orchestral Version)
02. Rain (Orchestral Version)
03. Hero (Orchestral Version)
04. Take To The Sky (Orchestral Version)
05. Water Fire Heaven Heart (Orchestral Version)
06. My Voice (Orchestral Version)
07. If I Die In Battle (Orchestral Version)
08. The Higher Flight (Orchestral Version)
09. Unholy (Orchestral Version)
10. The Other Ones (Orchestral Version)