      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del Dvd
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

08/06/18
DEAD SHAPE FIGURE
Cacoëthes

08/06/18
PELAGOS
Revolve

08/06/18
TRILLIUM
Tectonic

08/06/18
HAUNTED
Dayburner

08/06/18
MATERDEA
Pyaneta

08/06/18
EXMORTUS
The Sound Of Steel

08/06/18
SUNSTORM
The Road To Hell

08/06/18
AGRESSOR
Rebirth

08/06/18
DEVIN TOWNSEND
Eras

08/06/18
YOB
Our Raw Heart

CONCERTI

07/06/18
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR + EXTREMA
MALT FESTIVAL - STADIO COMUNALE ARLUNO, ARLUNO (MI)

08/06/18
GRIND ZERO + SCREAM 3 DAYS + KUPIDS KURSE
PETER PAN - BELLINZONA (CH)

08/06/18
HELLRAISER + GUESTS
CIRCUS - SCANDICCI (FI)

08/06/18
CLAMORE FEST
EDONE' - BERGAMO

09/06/18
ELVENKING
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

09/06/18
THRASH METAL HELL FEST
L ISOLA RISTO BAR - PARMA

09/06/18
GRIND ZERO + SCREAM 3 DAYS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

09/06/18
STONEDRIFT + CROMADURA + UMBRA NOCTIS + CROWDEAD
FUORI PORTA LA K - CASALMAGGIORE (CR)

09/06/18
PROG IN ROMA
WISHLIST CLUB - ROMA

09/06/18
DEATH OVER VENICE
NOVAK - SCORZé
MOONSPELL: ad agosto il CD/DVD 'Lisboa Under The Spell'
07/06/2018 - 18:17 (60 letture)

RECENSIONI
68
52
80
79
78
85
77
74
85
92
90
ARTICOLI
18/11/2012
Live Report
MOONSPELL + PAIN + SWALLOW THE SUN + LAKE OF TEARS + SCAR OF THE SUN
Estragon, Bologna, 15/11/2012
16/04/07
Live Report
MOONSPELL + DARK SIDE
Rainbow, Milano, 26/03/207
28/04/2006
Intervista
MOONSPELL
Parla la band
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/06/2018 - 18:17
MOONSPELL: ad agosto il CD/DVD 'Lisboa Under The Spell'
18/04/2018 - 18:05
MOONSPELL: ecco il live video di ''Desastre''
07/11/2017 - 12:34
METALLIZED: online le playlist con Moonspell, Pink Floyd..e molto altro!
28/10/2017 - 20:35
MOONSPELL: guarda il video di 'In Tremor Dei''
28/10/2017 - 09:58
MOONSPELL: tutto il nuovo disco in streaming
24/10/2017 - 16:13
MOONSPELL: ascolta la versione spagnola di ''Desastre''
13/10/2017 - 19:19
MOONSPELL: ecco il lyric video di Evento
15/09/2017 - 09:49
MOONSPELL: disponibile il lyric video di 'Todos Os Santos'
17/08/2017 - 19:17
MOONSPELL: ecco la copertina e la tracklist di '1755'
19/06/2017 - 20:09
MOONSPELL: a novembre il nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/06/2018 - 20:13
CROSSFAITH: nuovo singolo online
07/06/2018 - 20:06
I AM: il nuovo album sarà pubblicato in autunno
07/06/2018 - 18:34
HAKEN: online un altro estratto dal nuovo live
07/06/2018 - 18:07
SIEGE OF POWER: il super gruppo con membri di Asphyx ed Autopsy firmano per la Metal Blade Records
07/06/2018 - 17:57
THE SWORD: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
07/06/2018 - 14:02
ANAL VOMIT: a fine giugno per tre date in Italia
07/06/2018 - 11:35
ROCK PRIDE FEST: torna il 30 giugno a Lecce con Elegy Of Madness e molti altri
07/06/2018 - 11:26
NECROART: ascolta il singolo 'Mastodon Rising'
07/06/2018 - 11:12
DARK MILLENNIUM: svelata la copertina di 'Where Oceans Collide'
07/06/2018 - 11:07
THE AMITY AFFLICTION: annunciato il nuovo tour, una tappa anche in Italia
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     