MOONSPELL: ad agosto il CD/DVD 'Lisboa Under The Spell'

Il prossimo 17 agosto la Napalm Records pubblicherà Lisboa Under The Spell, nuovo live CD/DVD dei portoghesi Moonspell registrato nel febbraio 2017 alla Campo Pequeno Areno di Lisbona.
Il live sarà disponibile in formato Blu-ray/DVD/triplo CD, triplo LP, deluxe fanbox e includerà anche un documentario intitolato Rockumentary, diretto da Victor Castro.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist completa:
I - Rockumentary- band documentary by Victor Castro
II – "Wolfheart" Show - full album played live
01. Wolfshade (A Werewolf Masquerade)
02. Love Crimes
03. Of Dream And Drama
04. Lua D'inverno
05. Trebaruna
06. Ataegina
07. Vampiria
08. An Erotic Alchemy
09. Alma Mater
III – "Irreligious" Show - full album played live
01. Perverse Almost Religious
02. Opium
03. Awake!
04. For A Taste Of Eternity
05. Ruin & Misery
06. A Poisoned Gift
07. Raven Claws (feat. Mariangela Demurtas)
08. Mephisto
09. Herr Spiegelmann
10. Fullmoon Madness
IV – "Extinct" Show - full album played live
01. All Gone From The Wild (intro)
02. Breathe (Until We Are No More)
03. Extinct (feat. Carolina Torres)
04. Medusalem
05. Domina
06. The Last Of Us
07. Malignia
08. Funeral Bloom
09. A Dying Breed
10. The Future Is Dark
V - Making Of - show day
VI – Gallery - live and backstage pics
Di seguito è disponibile un breve teaser, mentre di lato potete vedere l'artwork: