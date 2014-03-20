DEAFHEAVEN: due date in Italia a ottobre

|
In occasione del tour europeo dedicato alla promozione del nuovo e secondo album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
(in uscita il 13 luglio), la formazione post-metal dei Deafheaven
tornerà in Italia per due show in autunno: la band si esibirà infatti l'11 ottobre al Legend
di Milano e il 12 al Centro sociale TPO
di Bologna.
Ecco di seguito i dettagli delle serate e la lista completa dei concerti:DEAFHEAVEN
+INTER ARMA
Giovedì 11 ottobre 2018
@Legend Club
- Milano
Ingresso 20 euro + d.d.p.
Inizio ore 20:30
Blglietti qui
Venerdì 12 ottobre 2018
@Centro sociale TPO
- Bologna
Ingresso 15 euro + d.d.p.
Inizio ore 20:30
Biglietti quiSept 13 - Warsaw, Proxima (PL)
Sept 14 - Poznan, U Bazyla (PL)
Sept 15 - Dresden, Beatpol (DE)
Sept 17 - Gothenburg, Pustervik (SE)
Sept 18 - Oslo, Rockefeller (NO)
Sept 19 – Stockholm, Kraken (SE)
Sept 20 - Copenhagen, Vega (DK)
Sept 22 - Amsterdam, Paradiso (NL)
Sept 23 - Esch Alzette, Rockhal (LUX)
Sept 25 - Antwerp, Trix (BE)
Sept 26 - Koln, Essigfabrik (DE)
Sept 27 – Berlin, Bi Nuu (DE)
Sept 28 – Karlsruhe, Jubez (DE)
Sept 30 – Bristol, The Fleece (UK)
Oct 1 - Manchester, Gorilla (UK)
Oct 2 - Glasgow, Art School (UK)
Oct 3 – Leeds, Stylus (UK)
Oct 5 - London, ULU (UK)
Oct 6 - Nijmegen, Soulcrusher Festival (NL)
Oct 7 - Paris, La Maroquinerie (FR)
Oct 9 - Munich, Feierwerk (DE)
Oct 10 - Winterthur, Salzhaus (CH)Oct 11 - Milan, Legend (IT)
Oct 12 - Bologna, TPO (IT)Oct 13 - Zagreb, Mochvara (HR)
Oct 14 - Vienna, Arena (AT)