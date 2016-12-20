BEYOND THE BLACK: 'Heart of the Hurricane' uscirà ad agosto, ecco dettagli e singolo

08/06/2018



Anna Rosa "annie" Lupo 1 L'esordio, Songs of love and death è un disco che tuttora ascolto volentiri. Nella loro travagliata storia sono una band che ha subito notevoli cambi di lineup, ma che son sempre risuciti ad uscirne da vincitori. Spero in un ottimo album.