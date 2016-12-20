BEYOND THE BLACK: 'Heart of the Hurricane' uscirà ad agosto, ecco dettagli e singolo

|
Uscirà il 31 agosto tramite Napalm Records Heart of the Hurricane, nuovo album della formazione symphonic metal tedesca Beyond The Black guidata dalla cantante Jennifer Haben.
Ecco le parole del gruppo in merito al disco:
"Can you feel the thunder? After a turbulent phase in the short history of BtB we can say that we came out stronger than ever! Witness to that is our first single 'heart of the hurricane', which takes you through a sonic thunderstorm to be reckoned with! We absolutely cannot wait to unleash this storm upon old and new fans alike, as we are sure that this new chapter will take us on a beautiful journey through dark and light!"
Di lato è riportata la copertina dell'album e di seguito la tracklist, composta da tredici tracce più due bonus:
1. Hysteria
2. Heart of the Hurricane
3. Through the Mirror
4. Million Lightyears
5. Song for the Godless
6. Escape from the Earth
7. Beneath a Blackened Sky
8. Fairytale of Doom
9. My God is Dead
10. Dear Death
11. Scream for Me
12. Freedom
13. Breeze
14. Echo from the Past (Bonus)
15. Parade (Bonus)
Ecco inoltre il lyric video della titletrack, primo singolo estratto: