IMMAGINI
La copertina del disco
11/06/18
PROGENIE TERRESTRE PURA
starCross

15/06/18
MOTORJESUS
Race To Resurrection

15/06/18
LIZZY BORDEN
My Midnight Things

15/06/18
OBSOLETE THEORY
Mudness

15/06/18
MOONREICH
Fugue

15/06/18
HOTH
Astral Necromancy

15/06/18
TAD MOROSE
Chapter X

15/06/18
MADBALL
For The Cause

15/06/18
DELETERE
De Horae Leprae

20/06/18
HAENESY
Katrusza

09/06/18
ELVENKING
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

09/06/18
THRASH METAL HELL FEST
L ISOLA RISTO BAR - PARMA

09/06/18
GRIND ZERO + SCREAM 3 DAYS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

09/06/18
STONEDRIFT + CROMADURA + UMBRA NOCTIS + CROWDEAD
FUORI PORTA LA K - CASALMAGGIORE (CR)

09/06/18
PROG IN ROMA
WISHLIST CLUB - ROMA

09/06/18
DEATH OVER VENICE
NOVAK - SCORZé

09/06/18
SOUL DAGGER + SKIP ANOTHER BREATH + BETTER OFF DEAD
CSOA AURO E MARCO - ROMA

09/06/18
MATERDEA + GUESTS
LA SUONERIA - SETTIMO TORINESE (TO)

10/06/18
GRIND ZERO + HORRID + SCREAM 3 DAYS + PERFIDIOUS + GUESTS
COMUNITA GIOVANILE - BUSTO ARSIZIO (VA)

11/06/18
BAD RELIGION
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)
CARNATION: svelati i dettagli del disco di debutto
09/06/2018 - 00:14 (29 letture)

09/06/2018 - 00:14
CARNATION: svelati i dettagli del disco di debutto
18/12/2015 - 09:49
REINCARNATION: online il nuovo video
03/12/2015 - 11:09
REINCARNATION: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
03/11/2015 - 22:26
REINCARNATION: a inizio dicembre il secondo disco
15/03/2014 - 14:51
ELECTROCUTION: ecco i dettagli di 'Metaphysincarnation'
06/02/2011 - 11:42
SUPREME PAIN: i dettagli di 'Divine Incarnation'
30/09/2009 - 17:53
GREEN CARNATION: ristampa di 'Alive And Well'
25/08/2006
IRON MAIDEN: 'The Reincarnation Of Benjamin Breeg' nelle classifiche
17/07/2006
IRON MAIDEN: Il video di "The Reincarnation of Benjamin Breeg"
12/12/2005
GREEN CARNATION: dettagli del nuovo album
09/06/2018 - 00:19
AVERSIONS CROWN: diffuso il nuovo singolo
09/06/2018 - 00:18
DORO: disponibile il video di 'All For Metal'
09/06/2018 - 00:16
GUTTER INSTINCT: il nuovo disco in streaming
09/06/2018 - 00:10
DEVILDRIVER: ecco il video della cover di 'Ghost Riders In The Sky'
09/06/2018 - 00:09
THE OCEAN: una data in Italia a novembre
09/06/2018 - 00:08
BLACK FAST: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
09/06/2018 - 00:07
MADBALL: guarda il nuovo video
09/06/2018 - 00:05
KORPIKLAANI: online il nuovo lyric video
09/06/2018 - 00:04
JUNGLE ROT: a luglio il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
08/06/2018 - 17:47
REFUGE: ecco il video di ''The Man In The Ivory Town''
 
