CARNATION: svelati i dettagli del disco di debutto

|
Il prossimo 17 agosto la Season Of Mist pubblicherà Chapel of Abhorrence, disco di debutto dei deathster belgi Carnation di cui potete vedere di lato la copertina (curata da Juanjo Castellano) e di seguito la tracklist:
1. The Whisperer
2. Hellfire
3. Chapel of Abhorrence
4. The Unconquerable Sun
5. Disciples of Bloodlust
6. Hatred Unleashed
7. Plaguebreeder
8. Magnum Chaos
9. Sermon of the Dead
10. Fathomless Depths
11. Power Trip
Ecco un breve teaser della titletrack, che sarà diffuso il 13 giugno: