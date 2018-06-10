HERUKA: in arrivo il nuovo album, ecco i dettagli

|
La formazione oniric black metal italiana degli Heruka annuncia il ritorno con un nuovo album, successore dell'EP Leggenda del 2005: il disco, dal titolo Deception's End, uscirà il 13 giugno per Vacula Productions e Narcoleptica Productions.
L'album sarà disponibile in formato fisico e presenterà la copertina riportata a sinistra. Ecco di seguito, inoltre, le sedici tracce che compongono la tracklist:
1. Heruka: The Meeting
2. Adhes: Auxim's Killing
3. Zeima and Eracli: Ilmar's Realm
4. Monrgh: The Two Swords
5. Takar: The Enigma
6. Heruka: The Return
7. Heruka: A Night of Agony
8. Gur-Now: Nemuri Shi and the Alliance
9. Feerduim: The Premonition
10. Amsarctra: Nekrom's Rescue
11. Chailosis: The Revelation
12. Zoryas: Emhos' Army
13. Bethuria: The Three Entities
14. Treistela: The Last Rampart
15. Coisomos: Deception's End
16. Outro: Coisomo's Breath