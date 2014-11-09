      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

11/06/18
PROGENIE TERRESTRE PURA
starCross

15/06/18
MADBALL
For The Cause

15/06/18
DELETERE
De Horae Leprae

15/06/18
LIZZY BORDEN
My Midnight Things

15/06/18
MOTORJESUS
Race To Resurrection

15/06/18
MOONREICH
Fugue

15/06/18
TAD MOROSE
Chapter X

15/06/18
OBSOLETE THEORY
Mudness

15/06/18
HOTH
Astral Necromancy

20/06/18
HAENESY
Katrusza

CONCERTI

10/06/18
GRIND ZERO + HORRID + SCREAM 3 DAYS + PERFIDIOUS + GUESTS
COMUNITA GIOVANILE - BUSTO ARSIZIO (VA)

11/06/18
BAD RELIGION
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

12/06/18
BAD RELIGION
ORION - ROMA

12/06/18
ARCH ENEMY
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

13/06/18
ARCH ENEMY
ORION - ROMA

14/06/18
FOO FIGHTERS
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

14/06/18
BARONESS
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

15/06/18
GUNS N` ROSES
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA

16/06/18
IRON MAIDEN
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

16/06/18
WINGS OF BEA METALFEST (day 2)
SANTHIA' - VERCELLI
ABHORRENT DEFORMITY: disponibile il nuovo video ed i dettagli del secondo disco
10/06/2018 - 10:24 (48 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/06/2018 - 10:24
ABHORRENT DEFORMITY: disponibile il nuovo video ed i dettagli del secondo disco
27/12/2015 - 21:21
ABHORRENT DEFORMITY: guarda il nuovo video
17/09/2015 - 18:07
ABHORRENT DEFORMITY: ascolta un nuovo brano
11/08/2015 - 08:46
ABHORRENT DEFORMITY: ad ottobre il disco di debutto, ecco i dettagli ed un lyric video
09/11/2014 - 11:29
ABHORRENT DEFORMITY: firmato accordo con la Comatose Music
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/06/2018 - 10:44
RHAPSODY OF FIRE: orari e dettagli della data di Bergamo
10/06/2018 - 10:43
KATAKLYSM: online un estratto dal bonus DVD di 'Meditations'
10/06/2018 - 10:33
TANTARA: ascolta il nuovo singolo
10/06/2018 - 10:27
RAVENS CREED: nuovo album ad agosto, ecco il primo singolo
10/06/2018 - 10:27
OVERRULED: nel roster della Punishment 18 Records
10/06/2018 - 10:21
DARK MATTER: ecco il video di 'Except Love' con Daniel Cavanagh e Fab Regmann
10/06/2018 - 10:10
HERUKA: in arrivo il nuovo album, ecco i dettagli
10/06/2018 - 10:07
LAGO: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
10/06/2018 - 10:00
PANTHEIST: annunciato il quinto disco, ecco i primi dettagli
10/06/2018 - 09:22
OFDRYKKJA: presentato il nuovo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     