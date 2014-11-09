ABHORRENT DEFORMITY: disponibile il nuovo video ed i dettagli del secondo disco

|
Quello che vedete in fondo è il video di Ripped From a Mother's Mutilated Womb, brano della formazione brutal death metal statunitense Abhorrent Deformity estratto da Slaughter Monolith, il secondo disco della band che sarà pubblicato il 3 agosto dalla Comatose Music.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
1 – Symptom Conception
2 – Sexually Transmitted Coma
3 – Ripped From A Mother’s Mutilated Womb
4 – The 2016 Esoteric Model
5 – Three Piece Flesh Suit
6 – Of Blood And Cum
7 – The Fine Art Of Amputation
8 – Swamp Of Intestines
9 – Necrotizing Fasciitis
10 – Purification Through Bodily Dismemberment
11 – Vermin Burial
12 – Unspeakable Perversity