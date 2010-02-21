RAVENS CREED: nuovo album ad agosto, ecco il primo singolo

|
I deathster britannici Ravens Creed annunciano di aver completato il loro nuovo album Get Dead or Try Dying, in uscita il 2 agosto via Xtreem Music. Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist, composta da tredici canzoni, la band presenta ora in streaming il primo brano estratto Hymn & Hearse, riportato in basso:
1. Intro - Unrelenting Supremacy
2. Dead Bird on Winchester Street
3. Death on a Rival
4. Get Killed or Try Dying
5. Hymn & Hearse
6. Off with their Legs
7. Treacherous Rector
8. Rats Beneath Our Feet
9. Remember the Hammer
10. Sound of Sirens
11. When a Deaf Man Goes Blind
12. The Trauma of Being Hunted
13. Outro