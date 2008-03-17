|
ROTTING CHRIST: a luglio in arrivo una raccolta in cinque CD
12/06/2018 - 07:19 (57 letture)
|
|
Il prossimo 6 luglio la Peaceville Records pubblicherà Under Our Black Cult, raccolta di materiale dei primi anni dei blackster greci Rotting Christ composta da cinque CD, con un libretto di settantadue pagine ed il cui artwork è stato curato da Vjacheslav Smishko.
Ecco la tracklist completa ed un trailer:
Disc 1 - Demos & Promos Collection
The Other Side Of Life Demo 1989:
Slaughter Of The Innocents
Asthmatic Apoplexy
Lost In The Void
Thyrotoxicosis
Animal Revenge
Mentally Disordered
Myxomycetes Attack
Neyroparalia
Artificial Hypertrophy
De Vermis Mysteriis Rehearsal 1989:
Intro-Holyness Lamentation
Feast Of The Grand Whore
Fortress Of Cremation
De Vermis Mysteriis
Outro
Satanas Te Deum Demo 1989:
Hills Of The Crucifixion
Feast Of The Grand Whore
The Nereid Of Esgalduin
Restoration Of The Infernal Kingdom
The Sixth Communion
Ade's Winds 1992:
Fgmenth Thy Gift
The Fourth Knight Of Revelation
Promo 1995:
Snowing Still
One With The Forest
The Opposite Bank
Disc 2
Passage to Arcturo 1991:
The Old Coffin Spirit
The Forest Of N'gai
The Mystical Meeting
Gloria De Domino Inferni
Inside The Eye Of Algond
Monumentum Split 7" 1991:
Feast Of The Grand Whore
Dawn of the Iconoclast EP 1992:
The Nereid Of Esgalduin
Vicious Joy And Black Delight
Disc 3
Thy Mighty Contract 1993:
The Sign Of Evil Existence
Transform All Suffering Into Plagues
Fgmenth, Thy Gift
His Sleeping Majesty
Exiled Archangels
Dive The Deepest Abyss
The Coronation Of The Serpent
The Fourth Knight Of Revelation
Apokathelosis EP 1993:
Visions Of The Dead Lovers
The Mystical Meeting
Disc 4
Non Serviam 1994:
The Fifth Illusion
Where Mortals Have No Pride
Wolfera The Chacal
Fethroesforia
Non Serviam
Mephesis Of Black Crystal
Morality Of A Dark Age
Ice Shaped God
Saturn Unlock Avey's Son
Disc 5
Live 2000:
The Sign Of Evil Existence
Transform All Suffering Into Plague
The Fourth Knight Of Revelation
Coronation Of The Serpent
Fgmenth Thy Gift
Ach Golgotha (The Small One On The Cross)
The Old Coffin Spirit
The Mystical Meeting
The Forest Of N'gai
Morality Of A Dark Age
Feast Of The Grand Whore
Saturn Unlock Avey's Son
Wolfera The Chacal
Exiled Archangels
Live 1993:
Feast Of The Grand Whore
The Forest Of N'gai
Visions Of The Dead Lovers
The Mystical Meeting
