MR. BIG: guarda il live video di 'Colorado Bulldog' dal nuovo DVD

Il 13 luglio sarà pubblicato un nuovo live album degli americani Mr. Big, che sarà intitolato Live From Milan e che conterrà la registrazione dello show tenuto dalla band nel capoluogo lombardo (risalente al 2017).
Tracklist:
Disc 1:
01. Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy
02. American Beauty
03. Undertow
04. Alive And Kickin'
05. Temperamental
06. Just Take My Heart
07. Take Cover
08. Green-Tinted Sixties Mind
09. Everybody Needs A Little Trouble
10. Price You Gotta Pay
11. Paul's Solo
12. Open Your Eyes
13. Wild World
14. Damn I'm In Love Again
Disc 2:
01. Rock And Roll Over
02. Around The World
03. Billy's Solo
04. Addicted To That Rush
05. To Be With You
06. 1992
07. Colorado Bulldog
08. Defying Gravity
Blu-ray
01. Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy
02. American Beauty
03. Undertow
04. Alive And Kickin'
05. Temperamental
06. Just Take My Heart
07. Take Cover
08. Green-Tinted Sixties Mind
09. Everybody Needs A Little Trouble
10. Price You Gotta Pay
11. Paul's Solo
12. Open Your Eyes
13. Wild World
14. Damn I'm In Love Again
15. Rock And Roll Over
16. Around The World
17. Billy's Solo
18. Addicted To That Rush
19. To Be With You
20. 1992
21. Colorado Bulldog
22. Defying Gravity