SNAKES IN PARADISE: nuovo album a settembre, ecco il primo singolo

Gli Snakes In Paradise hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Frontiers Music srl, il lyric video di Will You Remember Me. Il brano è stato scelto come singolo tratto dal nuovo album della band, Step Into The Light, la cui uscita è prevista per il 14 settembre.
Tracklist:
01. Wings Of Steel
02. Silent Sky
03. Will You Remember Me
04. Angelin
05. Living Without Your Love
06. If I Ever See The Sun Again
07. After The Fire Is Gone
08. Love On The Other Side
09. Things
10. Liza
11. Life`s Been Good To You & Me
12. Step Into The Light