      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Step Into The Light - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/06/18
MOTORJESUS
Race To Resurrection

15/06/18
LIZZY BORDEN
My Midnight Things

15/06/18
TAD MOROSE
Chapter X

15/06/18
MOONREICH
Fugue

15/06/18
DELETERE
De Horae Leprae

15/06/18
MADBALL
For The Cause

15/06/18
OBSOLETE THEORY
Mudness

15/06/18
HOTH
Astral Necromancy

20/06/18
HAENESY
Katrusza

22/06/18
KHEMMIS
Desolation

CONCERTI

13/06/18
ARCH ENEMY
ORION - ROMA

14/06/18
FOO FIGHTERS
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

14/06/18
BARONESS
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

14/06/18
DISTRUZIONE
ROCK N ROLL - MILANO

15/06/18
GUNS N` ROSES
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA

16/06/18
IRON MAIDEN
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

16/06/18
WINGS OF BEA METALFEST (day 2)
SANTHIA' - VERCELLI

16/06/18
ALESTORM
ZAIET FEST - PIAZZA PERTINI - FROSINONE

17/06/18
OZZY OSBOURNE + AVENGED SEVENFOLD + JUDAS PRIEST + TREMONTI
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

17/06/18
NEUROSIS + CONVERGE
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA
SNAKES IN PARADISE: nuovo album a settembre, ecco il primo singolo
13/06/2018 - 08:08 (34 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/06/2018 - 08:08
SNAKES IN PARADISE: nuovo album a settembre, ecco il primo singolo
13/03/2017 - 17:12
CRAZY LIXX: disponibile l'audio di Snakes In Paradise
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/06/2018 - 12:26
BRANT BJORK: ecco i dettagli del nuovo disco ed una data confermata in Italia
13/06/2018 - 12:18
LIGHTNING BORN: debutto in arrivo a novembre per la band con Mike Dean
13/06/2018 - 11:03
THE SECRET: tornano con l'EP 'Lux Tenebris' come parte della Southern Lord Subscription Series
13/06/2018 - 10:52
STRANA OFFICINA: il 7 luglio a Bergamo con gli In.Si.Dia
13/06/2018 - 10:36
THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY: il 7 luglio all'Exenzia di Prato
13/06/2018 - 10:35
THE PINEAPPLE THIEF: annunciato il nuovo album
13/06/2018 - 10:27
CEMETERY LUST: a luglio il terzo album, ecco i dettagli e il brano 'Midnight Invasion'
13/06/2018 - 10:22
DEAFHEAVEN: ascolta il brano 'Canary Yellow'
13/06/2018 - 10:13
MANILLA ROAD: svelati i guest per l'unica data italiana
13/06/2018 - 10:04
DISSONANCE FESTIVAL: ecco gli orari e i dettagli della nuova edizione
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     